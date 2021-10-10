Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Poland cruise to a comfortable victory over San Marino
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Poland cruise to a comfortable victory over San Marino

Poland cruise to a comfortable victory over San Marino

Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Poland v San Marino - PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland - October 9, 2021 Poland's Krzysztof Piatek celebrates scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

10 Oct 2021 05:34AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 05:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Poland thrashed San Marino 5-0 in their Group I World Cup qualifier on Saturday as Paulo Sousa's side remain one point behind second-placed Albania, who defeated Hungary in Budapest.

Sousa started the game with just two players from the starting line-up against England in September, resting players such as Piotr Zielinski, Kamil Glik and Grzegorz Krychowiak ahead of Tuesday's crunch match against Albania.

Poland's Karol Swiderski put the hosts ahead after ten minutes with a close-range header, followed by an own goal by San Marino ten minutes later, after defender Christian Brolli deflected a pass from Kacper Kozlowski.

The hosts increased their lead shortly after halftime when defender Tomasz Kedziora struck the ball into the roof of the net. Striker Adam Buksa scored in the 84th minute having grabbed a hat-trick against San Marino in September.

Krzysztof Piatek tapped the ball into the net in stoppage time in his first match since recovering from the injury that prevented him from playing at Euro 2020.

Poland travel to Albania on Tuesday in an attempt to reclaim second spot in the group.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us