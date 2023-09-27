Logo
Poland says it will bid to hold Olympics in 2036
FILE PHOTO: European Games - Opening Ceremony - Henryk Reyman Stadium, Krakow, Poland - June 21, 2023 General view of the fireworks at the opening ceremony of the European Games REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: European Games - Opening Ceremony - Henryk Reyman Stadium, Krakow, Poland - June 21, 2023 President of Poland, Andrzej Duda during the opening ceremony of the European Games REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo
27 Sep 2023 06:27PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2023 06:32PM)
WARSAW :Poland will bid to hold the summer Olympics in 2036, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday, entering the ring with other hopefuls including Indonesia and Mexico.

Poland, which hosted the multi-sports European Games this summer in Krakow and Malopolska, has never hosted an Olympic Games.

"I would like to announce, after consultations with the Polish Olympic Committee, with the Minister of Sport, and with the government, that our ambition and intention is to start efforts to organize the Summer Olympic Games in 2036," Andrzej Duda told a conference in Zakopane, southern Poland.

The International Olympic Committee has awarded the 2032 Games to Brisbane, while there are several interested potential candidates for the 2036 Games, including Mexico and Indonesia.

Paris will host next year's summer Games while Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Games.

Source: Reuters

