Poland snatch late leveller in friendly draw with Scotland

GLASGOW, Scotland : Poland's Krzysztof Piatek converted a stoppage-time penalty to cancel out a header by Scotland's Kieran Tierney as they drew 1-1 in a friendly on Thursday.

Tierney headed a free kick from John McGinn into the net to give Scotland the lead in the 68th minute after the hosts dominated the first half, but could not break through.

Fiorentina forward Piatek equalised four minutes into stoppage time from the penalty spot following a foul by Grant Hanley in Poland's first game under former Legia Warsaw coach Czeslaw Michniewicz.

FIFA arranged the friendly after accepting Ukraine's request to postpone their World Cup playoff semi-final against Scotland following Russia's invasion, with the match now scheduled to take place in June.

Poland will play Sweden or Czech Republic in their World Cup playoff final on March 29 after being granted a bye to the next round after opponents Russia were suspended from international soccer following their invasion of Ukraine.