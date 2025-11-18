Poland snatch victory over Malta to clinch World Cup playoff spot

Piotr Zielinski struck late to earn Poland a 3-2 win away to Malta on Monday, securing the visitors a spot in next year's World Cup playoffs.

Poland’s win at Ta'Qali's National Stadium lifted them to 17 points in Group G, the second-place finish ensuring them a place in the playoffs in March. The Netherlands claimed direct qualification as they finished top with 20 points after beating Lithuania, while Malta trail in fourth with five points.

Poland broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Robert Lewandowski leapt up unmarked in the box to meet Zielinski's cross and headed into the corner.

Malta levelled just four minutes later, punishing a failed clearance from goalkeeper Bartłomiej Dragowski as Irvin Cardona reacted quickest in the six-yard box to tap in the ball.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Poland regained the lead in the 59th minute when Kurt Shaw’s tackle on Lewandowski inadvertently redirected the ball into the path of Pawel Wszolek, who swept in his first international goal in almost 10 years.

The visitors appeared to have doubled their advantage when Karol Swiderski finished off a quick counter, but VAR ruled it out due to Jakub Kiwior's foul on Cardona in the box at the other end.

The goal was overturned and a penalty awarded, with Teddy Teuma sending Drągowski the wrong way to bring Malta level again in the 68th minute.

Zielinski settled the contest five minutes from time, unleashing a low strike from distance that took a heavy deflection before skidding inside the far post.