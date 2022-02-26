Logo
Poland will not play World Cup match with Russia: Polish FA head
FILE PHOTO: President of the Polish Football Association Cezary Kulesza speaks at a news conference, after Czeslaw Michniewicz was announced by the Polish Football Association (PZPN) as the new national team coach, in Warsaw, Poland, Jan 31, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

26 Feb 2022 05:38PM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 05:53PM)
WARSAW: Poland will not play a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Russia next month because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the president of Poland's Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, said on Saturday (Feb 26).

Kulesza said the association was in talks with its Swedish and Czech counterparts regarding playoff matches set for March to fill a slot for the World Cup.

"In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russian Republic," Kulesza said on Twitter.

"This is the only right decision. We are in talks with Swedish and Czech association to present a common position to FIFA."

Russia is due to host Poland in the semi-finals of its strand of the World Cup playoffs on Mar 24 and, if its team advances, is scheduled to host either Sweden or the Czech Republic on Mar 29 in the Path B final.

Source: Reuters/fh

