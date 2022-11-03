Logo
Poland at the World Cup
Poland at the World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Path B Playoff Final - Poland v Sweden - Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland - March 29, 2022 Poland players celebrate after qualifying for the World Cup Qatar 2022 REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

03 Nov 2022 10:28AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 10:28AM)
Following is a statbox on Poland at the World Cup.

FIFA Ranking: 26 (Oct 6)

Odds: 100-1

Previous tournaments:

Poland have appeared in eight World Cups, including the last one in Russia - but failed to qualify in 2010 and 2014. Their best performances were in 1974 and 1982 when they finished third. Poland have not got past the group stage since 1986 when they lost 4-0 to Brazil in the last 16.

How they qualified:

Poland were second in qualifying Group I behind England and secured their spot in Qatar with a 2-0 playoff win over Sweden. FIFA gave Poland a bye to the final playoff round after Russia were suspended from international soccer due to the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation'.

Form guide:

Since securing qualification, Poland's results in their subsequent Nations League games were two wins - both against Wales - a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands and three losses, including a 6-1 thrashing by Belgium in June. Striker Robert Lewandowski scored only one goal in the five of those games he played in.

Source: Reuters

