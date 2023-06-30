Logo
Sport

Poland's Majchrzak receives 13-month ban after failing drug test
Poland's Majchrzak receives 13-month ban after failing drug test

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2022 Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in action during his second round match against Australia's Alex de Minaur REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/File Photo

30 Jun 2023 01:28AM
Poland's Kamil Majchrzak has been suspended for 13 months by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for failing a drug test, it said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was provisionally suspended in late November last year after samples he provided from tournaments in Sofia in September and Japan and Seoul in October were found to contain three banned substances (SARM S-22, LGD-4033 and PPARδ agonists).

The 218th-ranked Majchrzak, who won the Challenger Tour event in Busan, South Korea, in October and reached the semi-finals of an ATP 250 event in Pune, India, earlier in 2022, accepted the suspension.

"At the end of 2022, I lost everything in an instant. Since I was a child, I have been training hard to make my dreams come true. Tennis is not only my job, but above all it is my whole life," Majchrzak wrote on Instagram.

After taking into account the time he has served under his provisional suspension, Majchrzak's period of ineligibility is scheduled to end on Dec. 29.

Source: Reuters

