Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Poland's Marciniak to referee World Cup final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Poland's Marciniak to referee World Cup final

Poland's Marciniak to referee World Cup final

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - France v Denmark - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 26, 2022 France's Olivier Giroud reacts towards referee Szymon Marciniak before he shows Denmark's Andreas Christensen a yellow card for a foul on Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

16 Dec 2022 04:55AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 04:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Poland's Szymon Marciniak will referee Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and France, the Polish FA said on Thursday.

The 41-year-old, who will be the first Pole to referee the final, officiated his first World Cup match in 2018 in Russia. He will be joined by assistants Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

Qatari Abdulrahman Al Jassim was appointed to referee the third-place match between Croatia and Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

He will be assisted by compatriots Taleb Al Marri and Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.