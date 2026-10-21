Police to deploy live facial recognition technology at Chelsea-Spurs game

Oct 21 : The Metropolitan Police will deploy live facial recognition technology as part of its policing operation for Chelsea's Premier League match at home to local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, the Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) said.

• The CST, in a statement on X on Wednesday, said it had received a communication from the police outlining the plans ahead of what police described as a "high-risk fixture".

• The supporters' group, which is affiliated with the Football Supporters' Association and engages with Chelsea and other stakeholders on issues affecting fans, posted the details of the planned deployment at Earl's Court and West Brompton.

• The CST said police will deploy two vans during a designated pre-match period, with a watchlist containing individuals subject to Football Banning Orders linked to either club, as well as people wanted for serious offences, missing persons and those sought under warrants issued by HM Courts & Tribunals Service.

• Reuters has contacted Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police for comment.