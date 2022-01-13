Police escorts, hazmat suits - welcome to Beijing's Olympic bubble

BEIJING: China is sealing the Beijing Olympics inside an impenetrable giant bubble cocooning thousands of people and stretching nearly 200km in an effort to thwart the coronavirus.

AFP takes you inside the bubble for the Feb 4 to 20 Winter Games:

WHAT IS THE 'CLOSED LOOP'?

China, where the virus emerged towards the end of 2019, hopes to deliver a "simple, safe and splendid" Games in keeping with the country's strict zero COVID-19 strategy.

To limit the spread of infection, athletes, support staff, volunteers and media will be in a so-called "closed loop" - AKA the bubble - for the whole Games.

Rather than sealing off one huge area of the capital, the bubble will in reality be numerous mini bubbles, such as a cordoned-off hotel on a street used by everyday Beijingers.

For those flying into China they will be in the closed loop from the moment that they land in the Chinese capital to the time they fly out. The bubble came into operation last week.

Unlike last summer's pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, where for example media were able to leave the bubble after two weeks and head out into public, nobody will be able to leave the "closed loop" during the Games.

That includes for sleeping, eating and travel between the three Games areas, which are as far as 180km apart.

AFP staff were transported between the airport and their hotel - having had their first COVID-19 test - in special buses escorted by police cars.

Staff at the airport wore hazmat suits with masks and visors.