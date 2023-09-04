Logo
Police investigating alleged assault on Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane
Police investigating alleged assault on Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane
British media reported that former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, who is now a Sky Sports pundit, was assaulted by a fan during an altercation. (File photo: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff)
04 Sep 2023 07:33PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2023 08:08PM)
LONDON: An alleged assault on Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane after Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Sep 3) is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

British media reported that former United captain Keane, 52, was assaulted by a fan during an altercation. In videos that circulated on social media following the incident, Keane's fellow pundit Micah Richards could be seen confronting a man.

"We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media," a spokesperson for Sky Sports said on their website.

"In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to diffuse a situation," the Sky statement said referring to the former Manchester City defender who worked at the game with Keane.

Arsenal added that they were aware of the incident.

"The Metropolitan Police is conducting an investigation into the matter and we are fully cooperating with their enquiries," a spokesperson for Arsenal said.

The Gunners fought back from a goal down to secure a 3-1 victory over rivals United in the Premier League fixture.

Source: Reuters/gr

