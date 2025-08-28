Police make arrest in relation to online racial abuse of England's Carter at Euros

LONDON :A 59-year-old man was arrested in relation to abusive social media messages sent to England defender Jess Carter during the women's European Championship last month, Cheshire Police said on Thursday.

During Euro 2025, Carter said she had been the target of online racist abuse in Switzerland and even announced that she was stepping away from social media for the duration of the tournament, which England won by beating Spain on penalties in the final.

The 27-year-old, who is Black, struggled in England's quarter-final win over Sweden as the Lionesses conceded two first-half goals, after which she was targeted.

"Following the reports an investigation was launched by the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU), working in partnership with social media companies to identify the people responsible," Cheshire Police said in a statement.

"Today, Thursday 28 August, officers from Lancashire Police have arrested a 59-year-old man from Great Harwood on suspicion of Malicious Communications in relation to some of the messages.

"He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue."

Carter received support from far and wide, including her teammates, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European soccer's governing body UEFA, her club Gotham FC and the National Women's Soccer League.