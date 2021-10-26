Logo
Police say no offence caused by banner at Palace critical of Newcastle deal
FILE PHOTO: Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - October 23, 2021 Crystal Palace fans with a banner in reference to the Newcastle takeover from a Saudi Arabia-led consortium Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

26 Oct 2021 12:14AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 12:09AM)
British Police said on Monday they will not take action against fans of Premier League side Crystal Palace after they displayed a banner at Selhurst Park last weekend that spoke out against Newcastle United's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium.

Newcastle were sold to a group consisting of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media earlier this month.

The banner at Palace, unveiled during the sides' 1-1 draw, took aim at the league's ownership test and Croydon Metropolitan Police had said they would investigate.

"Following an assessment, officers have concluded that no offences have been committed. No further action will be taken," a police statement read.

Palace fan group Holmesdale Fanatics had said they were responsible for the banner.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

