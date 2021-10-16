Logo
Polish FA chief to ask FIFA to act after "false" racism allegations
16 Oct 2021 03:19AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2021 03:14AM)
WARSAW : Poland will ask FIFA to take action against people who made what it says are false accusations of racism against defender Kamil Glik after a heated mass scuffle during a game against England, the head of the country's football association said on Friday.

Poland had previously said their players did not racially abuse England defender Kyle Walker during the fracas, which took place during a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw in Warsaw in September.

"I made a decision that the Polish Football Association will apply to FIFA to punish those who have unjustifiably accused Kamil Glik of racist behaviour during the match against England," Cezary Kulesza wrote on Twitter.

"I was convinced from the outset that these allegations were completely false, so we will officially intervene."

Kulesza did not specify in the Tweet who the complaints would target.

World governing body FIFA said in September that it was investigating the row.

Television images showed Glik had pinched the neck of Walker but it was not clear if that alone had caused the scuffle. Glik and England's Harry Maguire were booked following the incident.

England manager Gareth Southgate did not make any direct allegations of racism during his news conference after the game.

The English Football Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

