Polish FA rejects coach Sousa's request to end contract
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Poland v Hungary - PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland - November 15, 2021 Poland's coach Paulo Sousa reacts REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

27 Dec 2021 06:09PM (Updated: 27 Dec 2021 06:05PM)
Poland coach Paulo Sousa asked to end his contract by mutual consent after getting an offer from Brazilian top-flight club Flamengo but Polish football association president Cezary Kulesza has rejected the request.

Portuguese media reported that Sousa was due to start working in Rio de Janeiro in January, although his contract with Poland ends in March.

Sousa's agent told Polish press agency PAP on Monday that Sousa had not yet signed a contract with Flamengo.

"This is extremely irresponsible behavior, inconsistent with the coach's earlier declarations. Therefore, I firmly refused," Kulesza said in a statement on Twitter.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

