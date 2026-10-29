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Polish league bans player for six months over post-red card attack
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Polish league bans player for six months over post-red card attack

Polish league bans player for six months over post-red card attack

Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Benfica v Boavista - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - February 22, 2025 Boavista's Ibrahima Camara reacts REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

29 Oct 2026 05:33AM
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Oct 28 : The Polish top flight Ekstraklasa league has suspended Radomiak Radom midfielder Ibrahima Camara for six months for unsportsmanlike behaviour after the 27-year-old struck an opposing player having already been sent off.

• "During the match, the player committed particularly blatant behaviour violating the rules of fair play, attacking a player of the opposing team after receiving a red card," the league commission said in a statement.

• The incident happened in Saturday's 4-3 defeat at Pogon Szczecin after Camara was shown the red card in the 90th minute.

• Camara left the pitch, but as a scuffle took place on the sideline, he re-emerged from the tunnel and hit a Pogon substitute on the head.

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• The Guinean international is banned from all competitions in Poland and was also fined 50,000 zloty ($12,626.26).

($1 = 3.9600 zlotys)

Source: Reuters
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