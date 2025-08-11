Pollock rewarded with England Elite Player contract

LONDON :Northampton flanker Henry Pollock, 20, has been rewarded for his stellar year by being included in a new 25-man group to be given Elite Player Squad (EPS) contracts, after the RFU published coach Steve Borthwick's selections on Monday.

The contracts were introduced last September as part of the RFU's new agreement with the Premiership clubs and give Borthwick more control over players' sports science and medical matters while guaranteeing payment to the players involved even if they don't play in tests.

Borthwick initially awarded contracts to 17 players but has now taken up his full allocation of 25, with Pollock the most eye-catching addition.

Pollock was playing in the under-20s at the start of the year, but made a try-scoring full England debut against Wales in March and was then selected for the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia, where he featured in several tour games but did not win a test cap.

Ben Curry comes in to join brother and fellow flanker Tom, with Sale winger Tom Roebuck also in after an impressive end to his season as back rower Tom Willis is also involved. Alex Mitchell remains the only scrumhalf while there are again three flyhalves - Marcus and Fin Smith and George Ford.

There is no contract for former captain Owen Farrell, who last played for England in the 2023 World Cup before walking away from the international game, but is eligible again after returning from France to rejoin Saracens and having just played for the Lions.

Hooker Theo Dan is the only player to lose his central contract.

"These contracts, together with our strong relationship with the Premiership clubs, will continue to play an important role in the ongoing development of England Rugby," Borthwick said.

England play Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina in this year's Autumn Series.

England Men’s enhanced EPS contracts:

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Tom Willis (Saracens)