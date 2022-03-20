Poor form forces Perth Glory to fire head coach Garcia

Perth Glory fired head coach Richard Garcia on Sunday after the former Australia international led the club to only one win in the last 10 A-League matches.

Garcia and his assistant coach Steve McGarry have been replaced by academy coaches Ruben Zadkovich and Chris Coyne until the end of the season.

"I would like to sincerely thank Richard and Steven for the huge level of dedication that they have shown during their two years at the helm," club owner and chairman Tony Sage said in a statement.

"COVID-19 has had a huge impact upon the club on and off the field which cannot be over-stated and its legacy is still being felt.

"Ultimately, however, this is a results business and unfortunately, claiming one point from our last four home games is an unacceptable return."

Perth's 4-1 loss against Brisbane Roar on Saturday was the final act for Garcia as head coach and marked a seventh straight game without a win for the Glory.

The club are bottom of the standings in the 12-team A-League after enduring a difficult campaign, which has seen them forced to play the majority of the games outside of Western Australia due to pandemic restrictions in their home state.

Glory have played their last four matches at Perth Oval following the lifting of those restrictions, but they have yet to win in front of their own fans, drawing twice and losing twice.

