Pop and pomp as World Cup kicks off but Qatar poor in Ecuador loss

DOHA: The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with an opening ceremony of pop and pomp, but a poor performance from host nation Qatar spoiled celebrations on Sunday (Nov 20).

At the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, a double from Fenerbache striker Enner Valencia gave Ecuador the three points and the top spot in Group A.

The 0-2 defeat marked the first time a host nation has lost its opening game at the World Cup.

Qatar will next face Senegal on Nov 25, while Ecuador will go up against Netherlands.

It was a night which promised much for Qatar, who were making their World Cup debut.

And there was a buzz as early as three hours before kickoff, as fans slowly streamed into the stadium, a 60,000 seater arena resembling a giant tent.

The tournament’s 30 minute opening ceremony was headlined by BTS’ Jungkook.

Actor Morgan Freeman added extra starpower to proceedings as he featured in and narrated the opening act alongside Ghanim al Muftah, a Qatari who was born with a condition that impairs the development of the lower spine.