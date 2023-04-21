Logo
Pope Francis receives signed shirt from Man United's Martinez
Pope Francis gestures as he attends the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Final - Manchester United v Newcastle United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - February 26, 2023 Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez celebrates with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup final Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
21 Apr 2023 04:46AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2023 05:01AM)
Pope Francis, a soccer fan like most Argentines, was all smiles when Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham presented him with a Manchester United shirt signed by his compatriot Lisandro Martinez during a visit to the Vatican on Thursday.

The Pope received the Argentina and United defender's glass-framed number six jersey with the message "Your holiness, with much love, Licha", United said on their website, in a private audience with a delegation of Manchester's religious leaders.

"I think @Pontifex particularly appreciated this gift, presented by @AndyBurnhamGM and the Lord Mayor," tweeted British Ambassador to the Holy See Chris Trott.

Pope Francis, who was also presented with a Manchester City shirt, was given a signed Lionel Messi shirt by then French Prime Minister Jean Castex in 2021.

World Cup winner Martinez suffered a foot injury last week and will miss the rest of the season.

Source: Reuters

