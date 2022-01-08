Pope to keep wickets for England in fourth Ashes test

SYDNEY : Substitute fielder Ollie Pope will keep wickets for England during Australia's second innings in the fourth Ashes test because of injuries to Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, the team said on Saturday.

Regular wicketkeeper Buttler injured his left index finger during Australia's first innings on day two of the test at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Bairstow, another wicketkeeper batsman, also had scans on his right thumb after being struck on the digit by a delivery during his innings of 103 not out on Friday.

The 32-year-old will resume his innings on Saturday morning, when England will start on 258 for seven looking to cut deeper into Australia's lead of 158.

All-rounder Pope, who was dropped after the second test of the series, previously kept wickets for England in the second test against New Zealand in 2019 when Buttler was injured.

Ben Stokes, who scored 66 in England's mini revival on Friday, is also on England's injury list.

The all-rounder sustained a side injury on day two of the match and was unable to bowl again in Australia's first innings.

He was taken for scan on Saturday morning to determine how serious the injury is and he will be assessed at the end of the match, the team said.

Kent wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings was added to the England squad as cover on Friday night.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Christian Radnedge)