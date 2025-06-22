Pope proves his worth as England number three

LEEDS, England :Number three the only position really up for debate as England headed into a crucial run of tests under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, but Ollie Pope's century against India justified the faith shown in him.

After England had dragged themselves back into the first test against India at Headingley, the hosts needed to maintain the momentum in their reply to India's first-innings 471.

The world's highest-ranked test bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, removed Zak Crawley in the first over to bring Pope to the crease.

Selected at number three ahead of the burgeoning talent of Jacob Bethell, who averaged 52 on his first test tour of New Zealand, Pope settled after early scares to compile his ninth test century.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The unbeaten hundred helped England close day two on 209-3, having looked on course, with India 430-3 before lunch, to get the series off to a losing start.

"I just think he was so calm," said England opener Ben Duckett, who added 122 with Pope for the second wicket. "He couldn't walk out in tougher conditions.

"I had goosebumps when he got his 100. He is such a big part of the dressing room. I take my hat off to him. I can't wait to give him a hug.

"It seems pretty clear to me, coming into this test match, if someone scores 170 in the match before, they are going to play. The way Popey has dealt with it all shows why he is England's number three."

The doubts surrounding Pope revolve around inconsistency. He averages less than 16 against Australia, and below 25 when facing India prior to his Headingley exploits.

After following his 171 against Zimbabwe with another century when his country needed him most, England's selectors will be feeling comfortable in their decision to select Pope ahead of the precocious Bethell.