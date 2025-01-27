Logo
Sport

Porto appoint Argentinian Anselmi as new coach
Soccer Football - FC Porto unveils new coach Martin Anselmi - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - January 27, 2025 FC Porto new coach Martin Anselmi poses with the jersey alongside club president Andre Villas-Boas during the presentation REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - FC Porto unveils new coach Martin Anselmi - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - January 27, 2025 FC Porto new coach Martin Anselmi and club president Andre Villas-Boas during the presentation REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - FC Porto unveils new coach Martin Anselmi - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - January 27, 2025 FC Porto new coach Martin Anselmi during the presentation REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - FC Porto unveils new coach Martin Anselmi - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - January 27, 2025 FC Porto new coach Martin Anselmi during the presentation REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
27 Jan 2025 10:18PM
Porto have appointed Martin Anselmi as their new coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the Portuguese club announced on Monday, a week after sacking Vitor Bruno following poor form in the Europa League and an exit from the League Cup semi-finals.

The Primeira Liga side are third in the domestic league, six points behind leaders Sporting. Porto are also 25th in the Europa League with only two wins from seven matches, one place below the cut-off for qualification to the next round.

Anselmi, 39, led Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle to a Copa Sudamericana title in 2022, and reached the Mexican Liga MX final with Cruz Azul last year. Porto is the Argentine's first assignment in Europe.

"We have a lot of hope in you... we're sure you are the leader we needed," Porto president Andre Villas-Boas said at Anselmi's presentation.

Porto play their final league phase game of the Europa League against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

