Porto beat Leverkusen 2-0 to earn first Champions League win
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - FC Porto v Bayer Leverkusen - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 4, 2022 FC Porto's Zaidu Sanusi celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - FC Porto v Bayer Leverkusen - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 4, 2022 FC Porto's Galeno celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - FC Porto v Bayer Leverkusen - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 4, 2022 FC Porto's Mehdi Taremi scores their first goal which is later disallowed REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - FC Porto v Bayer Leverkusen - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 4, 2022 FC Porto's Pepe in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Robert Andrich REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - FC Porto v Bayer Leverkusen - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 4, 2022 FC Porto's Pepe in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Callum Hudson-Odoi REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
05 Oct 2022 05:35AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 05:45AM)
Porto substitutes Zaidu and Galeno were both on target as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on Tuesday (Oct 4) to seal the Portuguese side's first victory in this season's Champions League group stage.

Nigerian defender Zaidu smashed home a perfect header in the 69th minute from a cross by forward Mehdi Taremi six minutes after coming on to replace Wendell.

Brazilian forward Galeno extended their lead in the 87th minute after his shot from inside the box found the net after taking a huge deflection off Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky.

Leverkusen striker Callum Hudson-Odoi put the ball in the net in the 15th minute from the edge of the six-yard box but his effort was chalked off after a VAR review found midfielder Robert Andrich had fouled Porto forward Pepe Aquino in the build-up.

Taremi tapped in a cross in the 41st minute but his effort was also ruled out by VAR for handball, while Leverkusen were awarded a penalty just before halftime, but Patrik Schick's spot kick was superbly saved by Porto keeper Diogo Costa.

Porto are second in Group B, level with third-placed Leverkusen on three points after three games, while Club Brugge top the table with nine points after a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Source: Reuters

