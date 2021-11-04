Logo
Porto earn draw at AC Milan to leave Italians on brink of exit
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - AC Milan v FC Porto - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 3, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic with Rade Krunic and teammates after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - AC Milan v FC Porto - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 3, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses a chance to score REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - AC Milan v FC Porto - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 3, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses a chance to score REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - AC Milan v FC Porto - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 3, 2021 AC Milan's Rade Krunic in action with FC Porto's Vitinha REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - AC Milan v FC Porto - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 3, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses a chance to score REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
04 Nov 2021 03:54AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 03:58AM)
MILAN: AC Milan earned their first Champions League point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Porto at San Siro on Wednesday, but the result left the seven-time European champions on the brink of elimination.

Luis Diaz struck after six minutes to put the Portuguese side in front and they dominated the first half against an under-par Rossoneri side.

An own goal from Chancel Mbemba drew Milan level after the break and Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a goal ruled out for offside, as the Italians' wait for a victory goes on.

Porto rose to second place with five points, four ahead of bottom side Milan.

Third-placed Atletico Madrid, with four points, face a Liverpool side boasting a perfect nine points at Anfield later on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

