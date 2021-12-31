Logo
Porto thrash Benfica 3-1 to extend lead
Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - FC Porto v Benfica - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - December 30, 2021 General view outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

31 Dec 2021 07:29AM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 07:28AM)
PORTO : Portuguese league leaders Porto delighted a capacity crowd at Dragao Stadium with an emphatic 3-1 win over Benfica, who were left shattered after being beaten by their bitter rivals for the second time in seven days.

Following on from their 3-0 hammering of Benfica in the Portuguese Cup last week, Porto produced another dominant performance to leave third-placed Benfica trailing them by seven points. Sporting are level with Porto on 44 points from 16 games.

Porto fans were left hollering as Fabio Vieira and Pepe both scored within three first-half minutes to hand them a 2-0 lead.

Roman Yaremchuk pulled one back for Benfica right after the break but once defender Andre Almeida was sent off for a foul on Otavio in the 49th minute, their hopes of scoring any further goals were all but over.

The hosts completed the rout when Mehdi Taremi scored in the 69th minute.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

