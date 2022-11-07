Logo
Sport

Portugal and US start World Cup qualifiers with comfortable wins

07 Nov 2022 03:02AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2022 04:14AM)
DUBAI: Portugal and the United States stayed on course for a decisive tie in Rugby World Cup's final qualification tournament in Dubai as they both won their opening game of the four-nation tournament on Sunday.

Hooker Dylan Fawsitt and wing Christian Dyer both scored a hat-trick of tries as the Americans thrashed Kenya 68-14 followed by a 48-14 win for Portugal over Hong Kong at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

The US, who have competed at eight of the previous nine World Cups, outscored the Kenyans 10 tries to two to verify their status as favourites for the last place at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Portugal then scored six tries, including a pair for Raffaele Storti, as they dispensed with Hong Kong.

Portugal next meet Kenya and the US are up against Hong Kong on Saturday. The US and Portugal then meet each other on Nov 18 in the last round of matches.

Source: Reuters

