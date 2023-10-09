Logo
Portugal claim first World Cup win, but Fiji reach quarters

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Fiji v Portugal - Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - October 8, 2023 Portugal's Duarte Diniz celebrates after the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

09 Oct 2023 05:08AM
TOULOUSE, France : Portugal secured their first World Cup win with a last-gasp 24-23 victory over Fiji on Sunday but the Pacific islanders progressed to the quarter-finals at Australia's expense courtesy of a losing bonus point.

Fiji, who move on to a quarter-final against England on Sunday, needed only a single competition point to progress from Pool C but struggled for rhythm against a spirited Portugal team.

Fiji led 23-17 with three minutes remaining after a Mesake Doge try and two Frank Lomani penalties but Portugal winger Rodrigo Marta scored a late try and Samuel Marques converted to secure a famous victory.

The contest was locked up at 3-3 at halftime but early in the second half Portugal scored tries through Raffaele Storti and prop Francisco Fernandes against a single effort from Fijian flanker Levani Botia, who was almost immediately sin-binned.

Source: Reuters

