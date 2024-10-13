Portugal coach praises squad's progress since Euro 2024 exit

WARSAW, Poland : Portugal coach Roberto Martinez hailed his squad's improved depth, competitiveness, and preparation following Euro 2024 after they strolled past Poland on Saturday to maintain their perfect Nations League start.

Portugal dominated Poland as Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo put the visitors 2-0 up at the break. Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski pulled a goal back, but Jan Bednarek's own goal made it 3-1 to the visitors.

Portugal exited the European Championship in a penalty shootout defeat to France in the quarter-finals, but Martinez said their focus was now firmly on building towards the World Cup in 2026.

"We have more players (now), the competitiveness for what we are working on is growing, we are an even better prepared team after the European Championship," Martinez told RTP3.

"Our focus and total objective is the World Cup. I am happy, the attitude was incredible, the players' personality was fantastic in a difficult stadium. For us it is a very important performance.

"We don't want to concede goals, but the performance was very good. We're seeing new debuts, new players, who are coming into the group in a natural way."

Portugal continue to set the pace in League A Group One with nine points, three points clear of Croatia.

Martinez, who has been in charge of Portugal since January 2023, has been criticised in the past for over-using his star player Ronaldo, but against Poland, he took the 39-year-old forward off in the 63rd minute.

"It's important, it's part of us managing the players, because there are two games in 72 hours," Martinez said.

"Diogo Jota came on very well. It's important to use the players we have on the bench. Cristiano is perfect now."

The Spanish coach also introduced a number of fresh faces, with Renato Veiga and Samuel Costa making their debuts against Poland.

Veiga, who joined Chelsea in July, played as a central defender alongside Ruben Dias, while Mallorca midfielder Costa, a surprise call-up, was brought on in stoppage time to replace Silva.

"Renato Veiga is very mature and aggressive. I think the relationship and connection with Ruben Dias was good," Martinez added.

"We are talking about a game with one of the best penalty area players in modern football (Robert Lewandowski). I think (knowing this) his debut is even more important.

"I am happy with Samu, (Francisco) Trincao, and all the new players who worked very well. They showed that they are part of the team."