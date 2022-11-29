Logo
Portugal dominate, Uruguay miss golden chance in goalless first half
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Portugal v Uruguay - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal from a cross by Bruno Fernandes REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Portugal v Uruguay - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Portugal v Uruguay - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Uruguay's Mathias Olivera REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Portugal v Uruguay - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Uruguay's Mathias Olivera REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Portugal v Uruguay - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Portugal and Uruguay players in action during a free kick REUTERS/Molly Darlington
29 Nov 2022 03:57AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 04:26AM)
LUSAIL, Qatar : Portugal dominated with close to 70 per cent possession against Uruguay in the first half of their World Cup Group H match on Monday but it was the South Americans who came closest to scoring in the encounter that remained goalless at halftime.

Rodrigo Bentancur charged through but saw his 32nd minute shot blocked by keeper Diogo Costa.

Portugal, who will become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the last 16 with a win, lacked the final pass despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes.

Source: Reuters

