NYON, Switzerland, Nov 20 : Reigning Nations League champions Portugal will play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals while the other two former winners Spain and France were paired together when the draw for the knockout stage was held in Nyon on Friday.

Norway and England will meet in a repeat of this year's World Cup quarter-final, and Germany were drawn against Belgium.

The quarter-finals will be played as two-legged home-and-away ties in March. The single-leg semi-finals will be held on June 9 and 10, followed by the third-place playoff and final on June 13.

France, Germany, England and Portugal won their groups to go into the seeded teams' pot, but no side managed to come through the League A campaign undefeated.

Two-time winners Portugal, now without Cristiano Ronaldo, beat the Dutch in the 2019 inaugural final. The Netherlands have managed just one win against Portugal in 14 meetings.

The winners of that game will play either Spain or France in the semi-finals.

World Cup winners and European champions Spain have reached three of the four Nations League finals, winning in 2023. France's win came in 2021 when they beat Spain in the final, which was their last victory over the Spanish.

Spain have won all three meetings with France since then, including this year's World Cup semi-final, which Luis de la Fuente's side won 2-0 before going on to beat Argentina in the final.

Norway are the only quarter-finalists yet to reach the last four, and they boast the competition's all-time top scorer in Erling Haaland, who has notched 25 Nations League goals.

England, whose captain Harry Kane is this edition's leading scorer with eight goals, beat Norway 2-1 after extra time in the last eight at the World Cup in July.

The winners of the tie between England and Norway will meet either Belgium or Germany in the semi-finals.

Quarter-final 1: Spain v France

Quarter-final 2: Norway v England

Quarter-final 3: Netherlands v Portugal

Quarter-final 4: Belgium v Germany

Semi-final A: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF1

Semi-final B: Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF2

Quarter-final first legs: March 25-27

Quarter-final second legs: March 28-30

Semi-finals: June 9-10

Third-place playoff: June 13

Final: June 13