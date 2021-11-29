Portugal finds 13 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant at Lisbon football club

LISBON: Portugal detected 13 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Monday (Nov 29), all involving players and staff members of Lisbon football club Belenenses SAD, after one player recently returned from South Africa, health authority DGS said.

The new variant, which according to the World Health Organization is likely to "spread internationally", was found after Belenenses played a Primeira Liga match against Benfica on Saturday.

The game started with only nine Belenenses players on the pitch because the rest of their squad were isolating and only seven returned to the field after half-time. The match was abandoned two minutes into the second half with Benfica leading 7-0.

"We're all in isolation except for the youth team that didn't play on Saturday, 44 people are in isolation at home," a club spokesman, who is also self-isolating, said on Monday.

"Two or three players and two or three staff have symptoms, but nothing too serious, the rest are asymptomatic. Everyone is waiting to repeat the tests, as soon as the health authority authorises it," he added.