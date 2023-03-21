Portugal most likely to qualify for Euro 2024, England have 77% chance - study

Four teams have at least a 90 per cent chance of qualifying for the 2024 European Championship with Portugal leading the way, a Nielsen's Gracenote analysis has revealed ahead of the qualifiers that begin this week.

The study said 2016 champions Portugal have the highest chance of progressing to the 2024 finals at 96 per cent based on simulations followed by Switzerland (90 per cent), Croatia (90 per cent) and Spain (90 per cent).

The teams are split into 10 groups with the top two automatically qualifying for the Euro finals which will be hosted by Germany, who qualify automatically as hosts.

Portugal, who are now being coached by Roberto Martinez, are in the same qualifying group as Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia and Liechtenstein.

Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia, France, the Czech Republic, Italy, England, Hungary, Sweden, Wales, Slovenia, Norway, Romania and Bosnia are the other teams expected to finish in the top two.

Norway are looking to qualify for their first Euros since 2000 with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland expected to lead the line while Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard captains the side.

Haaland has scored 42 times for Manchester City this season but he will miss the first two qualifiers against Spain and Georgia due to a groin injury.

Reigning champions Italy (78 per cent) and 2020 runners-up England (77 per cent) are in the same group along with Ukraine, Malta and North Macedonia. Italy host England on Thursday in Naples.

Italy also have a point to prove after they missed out on qualifying for the World Cup for a second consecutive time following an upset by North Macedonia in the playoffs last year.

World Cup runners-up France have the Netherlands to contend with in their qualifying group but both teams are expected to qualify ahead of Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar.

Teams that won their Nations League groups across tiers A, B and C - the Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, Italy, Israel, Bosnia, Serbia, Scotland, Georgia, Greece, Turkey and Kazakhstan - are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs for the final three spots if they do not qualify in the top two.

Euro 2024 will have 24 teams spread across six groups.

TEAMS MOST LIKELY TO QUALIFY FOR EURO 2024

1 PORTUGAL 96 per cent

2 SWITZERLAND 90 per cent

3 CROATIA 90 per cent

4 SPAIN 90 per cent

5 BELGIUM 88 per cent

6 DENMARK 88 per cent

7 NETHERLANDS 87 per cent

8 POLAND 86 per cent

9 SERBIA 86 per cent

10 FRANCE 86 per cent

11 CZECH REPUBLIC 82 per cent

12 ITALY 78 per cent

13 ENGLAND 77 per cent

14 HUNGARY 74 per cent

15 SWEDEN 58 per cent

16 WALES 53 per cent

17 SLOVENIA 46 per cent

18 NORWAY 44 per cent

19 ROMANIA 42 per cent

20 BOSNIA 40 per cent