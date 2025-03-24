Portugal through to Nations League semis after 5-3 aggregate win over Denmark

LISBON :Portugal's Francisco Trincao came off the bench to score twice and Cristiano Ronaldo also netted as they beat Denmark 5-2 after extra time on Sunday for a 5-3 aggregate win that set up a Nations League semi-final against Germany.

Ronaldo bounced back from missing an early penalty to play a crucial role in his team's recovery, and though he had to watch extra time from the bench, he continued to drive the crowd on as Portugal finally found a way to end Denmark's resistance.

With the Danes leading the tie 1-0 thanks to Rasmus Hojlund's goal in Thursday's first leg in Copenhagen and fullback Joakim Maehle having left the camp to attend the birth of his child, his replacement Patrick Dorgu handed Portugal an early gift, bundling over Ronaldo to concede a penalty in the third minute.

Ronaldo stepped up to take the spot kick himself, but Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel won the battle of nerves and got down smartly to his left to deny the Portuguese captain.

Ronaldo almost made amends in the 17th minute, ghosting in at the far post to head a ball from Nuno Mendes at goal but again Schmeichel got the better of him.

Portugal eventually took the lead on the night in the 38th minute thanks to an own goal from Danish defender Joachim Andersen, who headed a corner won by Ronaldo into his own net.

That goal was cancelled out by a Rasmus Kristensen header from a corner of their own in the 56th minute, and though Ronaldo gave the home side the lead again with a finish from a tight angle, Christian Eriksen put Denmark back in front on aggregate in the 76th minute.

Trincao then took over, scoring in the 86th minute to make it 3-3 on aggregate and force extra time before netting again with a superb clipped finish in the 91st to put his side in the driving seat.

Denmark defended heroically but they ran out of steam after Trincao's second goal, and substitute Goncalo Ramos added the coup de grace with Portugal's fifth to send them through to a final-four meeting with Germany, who beat Italy 5-4 on aggregate.