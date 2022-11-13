Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Portugal, United States to meet for place at World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Portugal, United States to meet for place at World Cup

13 Nov 2022 12:44AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2022 12:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Portugal and the United States will meet in a winner-takes-all clash for a place at next year's Rugby World Cup in France after both completed comprehensive victories at the four-team qualification tournament in Dubai on Saturday.

Portugal scored 12 tries in a 85-0 thrashing of Kenya, which included a hat-trick for hooker Mike Tadjer, to move on to 10 points. They have appeared at one World Cup, the 2007 tournament also staged in France.

The U.S. brushed aside Hong Kong 49-7 and also have a full haul of 10 points. They have appeared at every World Cup since it was first played in 1987 and are the top-ranked team in Dubai.

Portugal and the U.S. will meet on Friday, where the winners will book their berth in France and join Pool C along with Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.