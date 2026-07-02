Portugal will approach knockouts like a 'second World Cup', says Martinez

TORONTO, July 1 : Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said his team will approach the knockout stage like a "second World Cup" when they face Croatia in their round of 32 clash in Toronto on Thursday.

Portugal were held to draws by DR Congo and Colombia either side of a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan as they finished second in Group K behind the Colombians in a tough opening stage.

"Tomorrow we will begin the second World Cup, the preparation was very important," Martinez said, referring to the three group games that he deemed "difficult."

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the game, Martinez said he was aware of the challenge Croatia would pose, with them having finished runners-up in 2018 and third in 2022.

"Croatia is a team we know very well. They also know our strengths and our talent, so it will be a competitive match," he said.

The Spaniard faced criticism after Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes in his team's last group game against Colombia, with Portuguese media raising concerns about a lack of game time for their other striker Goncalo Ramos.

Martinez brushed off those concerns on Wednesday, saying his players know what is expected of them and will be ready when called upon.

"What’s important is that all the players are ready to play for the team - whether in the starting lineup ... or on the bench," he said.

Much of the focus on the pitch will surround 41-year-old Ronaldo and his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric, 40, as the two captains lock horns in what is expected to be a final World Cup game for one of them.

Martinez hailed both players as icons of the sport, who were "above public opinion."

"People talk about age, but age is just a number. What matters is what they do and the example they set in the locker room," he said.

The game will carry emotional significance for Portugal as they take to the field a day before the anniversary of the death of their forward Diogo Jota in a car crash.

Midfielder Vitinha said honouring Jota's memory will be an added motivation for the team to seal a spot in the last 16.

"We have all the motivation to win tomorrow ... for our families, for Diogo Jota, for the whole country, for the whole of Portugal. This is why we're going to do everything we can, really our best, to win against Croatia," he said.