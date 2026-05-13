Logo
Logo

Sport

Portugal's Eulalio takes over Giro lead, but misses out on stage win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Portugal's Eulalio takes over Giro lead, but misses out on stage win

Portugal's Eulalio takes over Giro lead, but misses out on stage win
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 2 - Tirana to Tirana - Albania - May 10, 2025 Bahrain - Victorious's Afonso Eulalio Nico Denz in action during the time trial REUTERS/Florion Goga
Portugal's Eulalio takes over Giro lead, but misses out on stage win
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 4 - Catanzaro to Cosenza - Italy - May 12, 2026 UAE Team Emirates - XRG's Jhonatan Narvaez crosses the line to win the stage 4 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
13 May 2026 11:52PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

POTENZA, Italy, May 13 : Portugal's Afonso Eulalio seized the overall lead in the Giro d'Italia despite having victory snatched away by Spaniard Igor Arrieta in the final meters of a rain-drenched stage five on Wednesday.

The Bahrain Victorious rider joined solo leader Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the front near the summit of the Montagna Grande di Viggiano climb and when Arrieta took a wrong turn he looked certain to take the win.

But Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) had other ideas and reeled in Eulalio along the finishing straight.

Both riders suffered falls on the roads made greasy by heavy rain.

They stayed well clear of the pursuers, however, and around seven minutes ahead of the group containing Italian Giulio Ciccone who had begun the 203-km stage in the pink jersey.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement