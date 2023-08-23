Logo
Portugal's Otavio moves to Saudi club Al-Nassr
Sport

Portugal's Otavio moves to Saudi club Al-Nassr

Portugal's Otavio moves to Saudi club Al-Nassr

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - FC Porto v Boavista - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - April 30, 2023 FC Porto's Otavio reacts REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo

23 Aug 2023 12:57AM
Portugal midfielder Otavio has joined Al-Nassr from Portuguese side Porto, the Saudi Pro League club said on Tuesday.

The club did not disclose the transfer fee, but local media reported it was 60 million euros ($65.08 million).

Otavio, 28, scored 31 goals in 283 games in all competitions for Porto after joining the team in 2014.

"We have officially signed the Portuguese Star Otavio. Huge Welcome to The Best Player in Liga Portugal," Al-Nassr posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Otavio joins an Al-Nassr squad that also includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles and Seko Fofana.

Luis Castro's team have made a poor start to the Pro League season, losing both their opening matches.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75 per cent of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25 per cent of each.

($1 = 0.9220 euros)

Source: Reuters

