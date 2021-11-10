Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Portugal's Silva ruled out of World Cup qualifier against Ireland
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Portugal's Silva ruled out of World Cup qualifier against Ireland

Portugal's Silva ruled out of World Cup qualifier against Ireland

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 6, 2021 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates after the match REUTERS/Craig Brough/File Photo

10 Nov 2021 10:39PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 10:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva will miss Thursday's World Cup qualifier away to Ireland due to "muscle issues", manager Fernando Santos told reporters on Wednesday (Nov 10).

Silva, who has been in terrific form for his club Manchester City this season and was instrumental in their Premier League derby win against rivals United at the weekend, missed training on Monday and was also absent on Tuesday.

"I don't count on him. He has muscle complaints. I don't think he has the conditions to go to this game. We think he will be okay for Serbia (on Sunday)," said Santos.

"He arrived tired, complaining, he has many games on him, and couldn't go to training, but he's recovering well and we hope and we believe he'll be able to play here with Serbia."

The game in Dublin against Ireland is crucial for Portugal, who trail leaders Serbia by a point in Group A but have a game in hand.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us