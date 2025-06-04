Portuguese coach Castro joins Al-Wasl for fresh start in UAE

-Portuguese coach Luis Castro has been given a shot at redemption in Middle Eastern football after former United Arab Emirates champions Al-Wasl appointed him for the upcoming season months after his high-profile exit from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Castro, 63, departed the Saudi team in September following a title near-miss. Even with Ronaldo claiming the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot during his tenure, Castro's inability to deliver the championship ultimately cost him his position in Riyadh.

"Al-Wasl officially signed the Portuguese coach Luis Castro to lead 'the Emperor' in the upcoming competitions," the Dubai club announced on social media, welcoming him to their Zabeel headquarters.

He replaces Serbian Milos Milojevic, who was dismissed after Al-Wasl finished only fourth in the league to miss out on the Asian Champions League Elite.

The well-travelled Castro, whose coaching career includes stints at Qatar's Al Duhail, Brazil's Botafogo and Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk, now faces the challenge of elevating Al-Wasl from AFC Champions League Two contenders back to the UAE summit.

