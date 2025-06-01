Portuguese goalkeeper Patricio joins Al-Ain for Club World Cup

Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio will join Al-Ain on a short-term contract for the Club World Cup, the team from the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday.

"Al-Ain has signed Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio to participate with the team in the 2025 Club World Cup," the club said on X about the 37-year-old Portugal international who is joining them from Atalanta.

"Patricio will arrive to the United Arab Emirates tomorrow evening to undergo medical tests and join the first-team training," Al-Ain added.

Patricio played 108 matches for Portugal, helping them win Euro 2016, and has had spells with Sporting Lisbon, Wolverhampton Wanderers and AS Roma.

Al-Ain, who won the AFC Champions League title in 2024, reached the final of the 2018 Club World Cup final in front of their home fans.

This year's revamped 32-team tournament will take place in the United States in June and July.

Al Ain have been drawn in Group G with Juventus, Manchester City and Morocco's Wydade.

FIFA opened an exceptional transfer window from June 1-10 to allow players to be signed for the tournament.