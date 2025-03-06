Positive Wales name rare unchanged side to face Scotland in Six Nations

Wales have named an unchanged starting XV for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup to take on Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations clash at Murrayfield as interim coach Matt Sherratt keeps faith with the selection that lost to Ireland.

Wales were beaten 27-18 last time out but with a vastly improved display against the champions in Cardiff.

Sherratt has rewarded those players with another start as they seek to end a 15-game losing streak that has seen them slip to a record low 12th in the world rankings.

"I thought the performance was decent. I thought it was as cohesive as we could ask for. It’s reward for that. Probably across the board, there were some good performances," Sherratt told reporters on Thursday.

Wales are bottom of the Six Nations table with one point from three games, while the Scots are fourth on six points, but former Scotland captain Rory Lawson said this week that a loss to Wales was "incomprehensible".

"I can’t wait," Sherratt said. "I know a lot is made of who is underdog and favourite. We’re going up there to win a game of rugby and grow our game.

"I don’t really listen to the outside stuff. I know their coaches well. I think between the two camps, there’s a healthy respect. The Ospreys went up there and got a win in Glasgow, which maybe sharpened their senses as well."

Ellis Mee made his debut for Wales against Ireland and impressed enough to keep his place on the wing. He makes up a back three with Tom Rogers and fullback Blair Murray.

Max Llewellyn and Ben Thomas continue as the centre pairing and flyhalf Gareth Anscombe has recovered from a suspected concussion, after leaving the field against Ireland, to play alongside scrumhalf Tomos Williams.

Hooker Elliot Dee has props Nicky Smith and WillGriff John either side of him, while Dafydd Jenkins and Will Rowlands are in the second row and Tommy Reffell and Jac Morgan make up the loose trio with number eight Taulupe Faletau.

Former captain Dewi Lake is fit after an injury layoff and takes his place among the replacements. He will likely replace Dee at some point to feature in his first Six Nations game for three years.

"I’ve sensed a lot of positivity which has been brilliant for the players. This one, going away, was always going to be a test of the squad. But I sense there’s a feeling from the players of building on last time," Sherratt said.

Wales:

15-Blair Murray; 14-Tom Rogers, 13-Max Llewellyn, 12-Ben Thomas, 11-Ellis Mee; 10-Gareth Anscombe, 9-Tomos Williams; 1-Nicky Smith, 2-Elliot Dee, 3-WillGriff John, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 5-Will Rowlands, 6-Jac Morgan, 7-Tommy Reffell, 8-Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16-Dewi Lake, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-Keiron Assiratti, 19-Teddy Williams, 20-Aaron Wainwright, 21-Rhodri Williams, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Joe Roberts