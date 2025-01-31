Possible Europa League playoff and last-16 opponents ahead of Friday's draw:

Ferencvaros or Porto will face AS Roma or Viktoria Plzen in the playoffs. The winners will meet either Lazio or Athletic Bilbao in the Round of 16.

FC Twente or Fenerbahce will face Bodo/Glimt or Anderlecht in the playoffs. The winners will meet either Olympiakos or Rangers in the Round of 16.

Union SG or PAOK will face Steaua Bucharest or Ajax Amsterdam in the playoffs. The winners will meet Eintracht Frankfurt or Olympique Lyonnais in the Round of 16.

AZ Alkmaar or Midtjylland will face Real Sociedad or Galatasaray in the playoffs. The winners will face Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in the Round of 16.

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; editing by Clare Fallon)