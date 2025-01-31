Logo
Possible Europa League playoff and last 16 opponents
Soccer Football - Europa League - Athletic Bilbao v Viktoria Plzen - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - January 30, 2025 Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams scores their first goal past Viktoria Plzen's Martin Jedlicka REUTERS/Juan Medina

31 Jan 2025 06:35AM
Possible Europa League playoff and last-16 opponents ahead of Friday's draw:

POSSIBLE PLAYOFF AND LAST-16 OPPONENTS:

Ferencvaros or Porto will face AS Roma or Viktoria Plzen in the playoffs. The winners will meet either Lazio or Athletic Bilbao in the Round of 16.

FC Twente or Fenerbahce will face Bodo/Glimt or Anderlecht in the playoffs. The winners will meet either Olympiakos or Rangers in the Round of 16.

Union SG or PAOK will face Steaua Bucharest or Ajax Amsterdam in the playoffs. The winners will meet Eintracht Frankfurt or Olympique Lyonnais in the Round of 16.

AZ Alkmaar or Midtjylland will face Real Sociedad or Galatasaray in the playoffs. The winners will face Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in the Round of 16.

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

