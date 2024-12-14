Postecoglou defends Tottenham ownership amid club's struggles

Tottenham Hotspur's ownership must not be blamed for the club's struggles, manager Ange Postecoglou said, after a run of inconsistent form dropped his side to 11th in the Premier League after 15 games.

Spurs have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and defender Cristian Romero publicly criticised the club's hierarchy following their 4-3 loss to Chelsea last weekend, later apologising for his remarks.

"I'm sick of that. For me, that's an excuse, even with Cristian's comments, I just think that’s an excuse. At the moment, I'm here, I take responsibility, these players, we're here," the Australian manager told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League visit to Southampton.

He said the negative sentiment around the club's culture and hierarchy was not the reason for Spurs' 16-year trophy drought, which dates back to their 2008 League Cup win and their last league title in 1961.

"If we think some mythical thing exists in this club that prevents success then change it. What's the point otherwise? Don't come here. I just don't buy into that," the 59-year-old said.

"We're in a difficult situation because of where we are squad-wise. There are a million excuses of why we cannot be successful but if that's what your crutch is, particularly in tough moments, then what's the point? Move on then and go somewhere else."

Postecoglou is under similar pressure to that faced by former coach Antonio Conte during the side's last visit to Southampton in March 2023, when Tottenham blew a two-goal lead to draw 3-3.

Conte was sacked a few days after that match, having criticised his players and the club's history and ownership following the game.

"Conte had his own way of doing things and his own reasons... I’m in for the fight and for better or worse I’m not going anywhere at the moment because everything is still in my power and my responsibility," Postecoglou said.

"I love being in the middle of a storm when everyone doubts, because I know what's on the other side when you get through it. My job is to get through it."