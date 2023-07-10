Postecoglou hoping to present Kane with Spurs vision

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he hoped his vision for the Premier League club could persuade talisman Harry Kane to stay but added that he had not received any assurances about the striker's future.

Kane, Spurs' record goalscorer, has been linked with a move away from the club, with Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich reportedly among several top clubs interested in signing the England captain.

"Harry Kane is one of the premier strikers in the world and I want him involved here," Postecoglou told a press conference on Monday. "I want to make this club successful and there's no doubt that's what he wants.

"I doubt it's (our conversation) going to be defining in the way people think it will be. I just want to introduce myself to Harry, give him my vision for the football club and then go on the training pitch and make it happen.

"I haven't had assurances (on the future of Harry Kane) and I wouldn't expect them. You can never deal with certainties in any aspect of life. I just try to concentrate on what I know."

Spurs appointed Postecoglou in June after finishing eighth in the Premier League following a chaotic end to their campaign, in which ex-manager Antonio Conte departed in acrimonious fashion, before Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason took charge for underwhelming interim stints.

The north London club missed out on European football for the first time since the 2009-10 season and also failed to end their 15-year trophy drought.

Postecoglou said he was relishing the challenge of rebuilding the club, adding: "I want to bring success to this football club. I always take over clubs after they've had a disappointing season or seasons.

"The thing I cherish the most is to create something that lasts and stays beyond my tenure. The scenario that Tottenham are in right now is what motivates me the most."

Postecoglou was not the popular choice for Spurs manager, with fans pointing to him having relatively little experience in European football compared to Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot, who were also linked with the job.

Spurs fans launched a social media campaign against the Australian, with the hashtag #NoToPostecoglou trending on Twitter in the build-up to his appointment, but Postecoglou said he was not bothered about the reaction.

"I've never taken social media as a barometer of how people really think of me," Postecoglou said.

"Unless you've spoken to every Tottenham fan worldwide and it comes back that they don't want me then I'm not paying attention.

"Tottenham fans have a right to their opinion. For the most part I think supporters want me to be successful because that means the club is successful."

Spurs begin their pre-season with a game against West Ham United. They will face Leicester City, AS Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk in friendly matches, before taking on Brentford in their opening league match on Aug. 13.