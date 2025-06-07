Postecoglou says he leaves with pride intact after Tottenham axe

LONDON :Ange Postecoglou spoke of his intense pride at his two-year stint as Tottenham Hotspur manager after it ended with him being sacked by the Premier League club on Friday.

The 59-year-old Australian took the club to their first trophy for 17 years last month when Tottenham beat Manchester United to win the Europa League.

But the club have axed him after their worst top-flight campaign since 1976-77, finishing one place above the Premier League's relegation zone after losing 22 games.

"When I reflect on my time as Manager of Tottenham Hotspur my overriding emotion is one of pride," he said in a statement released shortly after his dismissal was confirmed.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime. Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.

"That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream. There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible."

Postecoglou spoke in the build-up to the Europa League final about changing the way the club is perceived and he said his accomplishments should ensure that Tottenham will not have to wait so long for their next trophy.

"We have laid foundations that mean this club should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success," he said. "I have enormous faith in this group of players and know there is much more potential and growth in them."

While Tottenham fans were split over Postecoglou's future, he had a message for the supporters.

"I sincerely want to thank those who are the lifeblood of the club, the supporters," he said. "I know there were some difficult times but I always felt that they wanted me to succeed and that gave me all the motivation I needed to push on.

"And finally, I want to thank those who were with me every day for the last two years. A fantastic group of young men who are now legends of this football club and the brilliant coaches who never once doubted we could do something special. We are forever connected."