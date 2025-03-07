Postecoglou says Spurs didn't have right mindset against AZ Alkmaar

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said his side did not have the right mindset for their Europa League round of 16 match at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday and was glad to leave the Netherlands with only a 1-0 deficit to overturn.

An own goal in the first half by 19-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergvall gave AZ Alkmaar the win, and while Spurs enjoyed the lion's share of possession they managed just one shot on target.

Chasing a first trophy since winning the League Cup in 2008, the Europa League is Spurs' only hope of winning silverware this season. They are 13th in the Premier League and have been knocked out the FA Cup and League Cup.

"I don't think it's a matter of effort or attitude. I don't think it is going out there and not trying, but like I said we didn't really come to grips and have the right mindset to tackle an away fixture in Europe," Postecoglou told reporters.

"It is always tough and we obviously conceded the goal, which was a disappointing set of events. But even after that we didn't really settle down into the game at all.

"You are going to face some pressure when you play away from home in Europe and weather the storm and get to grips with it, but we never really did so that was a disappointment.

"It's only 1-0 so I guess that's a positive in that we didn't let the game get away from us."

Striker Dominic Solanke was forced to come off with an injury in added time and Postecoglou was unsure of his availability for Sunday's Premier League game against Bournemouth.

"It looks like a knock but I haven't really seen it. Hopefully nothing too bad," Postecoglou said.