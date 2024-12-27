Postecoglou seeks January reinforcements to come to aid of injury-hit Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur must reinforce the squad in January to deal with the club's ongoing injury crisis, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday, with the North London side languishing in 11th place in the Premier League.

Spurs' injury issues continue to mount after Radu Dragusin became the latest addition to their long injury list which includes Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Ben Davies and Guglielmo Vicario.

"We have a clearer picture of where we are at. I still think we have to be disciplined (in the transfer market)," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Sunday's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"It is not just a case of bringing anybody in, but there is certainly a need for us to try to reinforce if we can.

"January is not an easy time to do that but the club is working hard behind the scenes to see what we can do to just help the players we have got at the moment, who are giving everything in every game and... try to get us through."

Spurs are without a fit central defender after Dragusin twisted his ankle in the side's 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

Postecoglou said the Romanian is under assessment while centre back Davies, who was expected to return after injuring his thigh earlier this month, had a setback in training and will be "probably out for another couple of weeks."

Spurs will also be without defender Djed Spence after the 24-year-old was sent off for two yellow cards against Forest.

"Djed got sent off, so we will be missing Djed. From a physical perspective, tired bodies but apart from that no further issues," Postecoglou said.

Spurs, who have only won once in their last six league games, have 23 points in 18 matches - their worst performance in 16 seasons - and will face a Wolves side rejuvenated by new coach Vitor Pereira.

Wolves have won both their games under the new manager, including Thursday's victory over Manchester United, to move up to 17th.

"They have a new manager in Vitor who I know pretty well because we crossed paths in Asia a couple of times," Postecoglou said.

"Obviously they had a great result last night. They definitely have some quality players who can hurt you. We saw that last year. A real important game for us back at home."