Potter to debut as Australia change six for Scotland battle

Harry Potter will hope to weave his magic on the wing for Australia when he makes his test debut against Scotland in their Autumn international clash at Murrayfield on Sunday, while there is a return from concussion protocols for captain Harry Wilson.

English-born Potter, 26, will be the 18th player to debut for the Wallabies this year as new coach Joe Schmidt looks at his combinations ahead of next year’s British & Irish Lions series.

Hat-trick hero from the 52-20 rout of Wales last weekend, fullback Tom Wright, and wing Andrew Kellaway make up the rest of the back three.

Rugby league convert Joseph Suaalii returns to the starting XV at outside centre, with Len Ikitau shifting back to the inside berth after Samu Kerevi’s red card against the Welsh means he is suspended.

Suaalii has been an expensive import by Rugby Australia and impressed on debut in the 42-37 win over England at Twickenham, before coming off the bench against Wales.

Jake Gordon has been recalled at scrumhalf, one of six changes to the side, with Noah Lolesio keeping his place at flyhalf.

Wilson is back at number eight, which means Rob Valetini moves to a less familiar flanker position along with fellow loose-forward Carlo Tizzano.

Jeremy Williams returns in the second row alongside Will Skelton, while hooker Matt Faessler has props Angus Bell and Allan Alaalatoa either side of him.

"The week has been complicated, with the freezing conditions ruling out training fields but the group have adapted well to the situation," Schmidt said.

"The core of the Scotland team has been together for a number of years. They’re cohesive and combative and we will need to be at our best on Sunday."

Australia won 16-15 on their last visit to Murrayfield in 2022, but before that lost three tests in a row to the Scots.

Team:

15-Tom Wright, 14-Andrew Kellaway, 13-Joseph Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Harry Potter, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Carlo Tizzano, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Will Skelton, 4-Jeremy Williams, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Matt Faessler, 1-Angus Bell\

Replacements: 16-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17-Isaac Kailea, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20-Langi Gleeson, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23-Max Jorgensen.